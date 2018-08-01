

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were trading on a flat note Wednesday as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed and media reports suggested the Trump administration is considering imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports.



The Federal Reserve's policy decision also remained in focus, though no change to the fed funds rate is expected.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,512 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



ArcelorMittal advanced 1.7 percent after its second-quarter earnings topped forecasts.



Airline Air France-KLM soared 7.7 percent after its Q2 operating profit came in above expectations.



Resource management firm Veolia Environnement dropped 2.4 percent. The company confirmed its FY19 outlook after reporting a rise in first-half net profit.



Building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain lost over 1 percent. The company has acquired Germany-based HKO for an undisclosed amount.



