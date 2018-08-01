Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Aug 1, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus International today announced it sold 327,838 vehicles worldwide in the first six months of 2018 (January to June). This sales performance represents a 7% increase compared to the same sales period last year (January to June 2017). The 2018CY sales performance so far reflects the effort to match increased consumer demand for utility vehicles with a corresponding increase in production, enabling consumers to find the right vehicle, at the right place, at the right time."2018 will be another key year for us as we continue to craft amazing experiences for all our guests across the world, through our vehicles as well as our world-class guest experience. This year, we saw the all-new seventh generation ES sedan and the new UX crossover join the Lexus lineup, and ready to attract a broader audience to the brand. Meanwhile, we are furthering the development of distinctive vehicles, which will inherit and expand on the dynamic design and performance pioneered by the LC and LS. I can't wait for our guests to experience what's next." said Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa.As the segment earning substantial consumer attention, Lexus LUVs were strong performers in the 90-plus markets where Lexus is available, totaling 200,880 global sales during the first half of the year versus 126,957 passenger cars sold. This LUV sales drive was led by the premium compact NX (84,142 units sold globally, +138%) and the midsize RX (88,369 units, +83.5%). Globally, the lineup of Lexus luxury SUVs accounted for 61% of the brand's total sales during the first 6 months of 2018.Despite record breaking LUV sales, success of the reborn flagship LS sedan cannot be understated with total sales of 17,490 (+1,184%). LS Hybrid was the standout performer, posting a +1,944% increase alongside LS gas (+407%) to prove the markets appreciation for takumi craftsmanship, stylish design and new forms of powerful efficiency.Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1 million hybrid vehicles.(1)A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests, and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.(1) (1,263,055 units as of December 2017)About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.