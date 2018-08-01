Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Block listing application
London, August 1
1 August 2018
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Block listing application
The Board of Miton Global Opportunities plc (the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the UK Listing Authority for a block listing of 2,380,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the Shares to be admitted to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market.
The Company has an existing shareholder authority to issue up to 10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital on a non-pre-emptive basis which was obtained at the General Meeting on 15 February 2018. The Board has determined that this authority may be utilised to satisfy market demand by issuing new Shares at a small premium to NAV. This policy is intended to ensure that the level of premium at which the Shares trade does not reach excessive levels. In addition, growing the total assets under management through Share issuance would reduce the ongoing costs per Share and potentially enhance the secondary market liquidity of the Shares.
The block listing is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on Thursday, 2 August 2018. Any issue of new Shares will be notified by the Company through a RIS announcement and the Company's website.
Enquiries:
|Miton Trust Managers Limited
|Tel: 020 3714 1500
|Alternative Investment Fund Manager
David Barron
Nick Greenwood
|Numis Securities Limited
Corporate Stockbroker
Nathan Brown
|Tel: 020 7260 1426
|Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Kerstin Rucht
|Tel: 020 3709 8734