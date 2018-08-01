BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6.1R)



In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:



As at 31 July 2018 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 24,263,268 Ordinary Shares of 1p each, carrying one vote per share, excluding 8,670,664 ordinary shares in treasury.



As at 31 July 2018, the total number of voting rights for Ordinary shareholders in BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc was 24,263,268.



The above figure (24,263,268) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



All enquiries:



C Driscoll

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427



1 August 2018