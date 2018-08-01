The "Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Automatic Identification Data Capture system is used to identify and detect objects and data based on predetermined conditions. Automatic Identification Data Capture includes software solutions, hardware components and devices such as Magnetic Stripes, Smart Cards and biometric readers. These solutions are widely used in payment authentication, self-checkout systems, and in logistics. Growing government initiatives, stringent rules and regulations governing health care sector are the factors driving the applications of AIDC.

Based on the product type, the Automatic Identification Data Capture market is segmented into Smart Cards, Barcodes Magnetic Stripe Cards, RFID Products, Biometric Systems and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems. Based on the offering, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

The verticals covered under the report include Manufacturing, Transportation Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government and Others. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market.

Companies Mentioned

Datalogic S.P.A.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sick AG

Cognex Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

NEC Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Synaptics Incorporated

Sato Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market

Chapter 4. Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market by Offering

Chapter 5. Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market by Vertical

Chapter 6. Europe Automatic Identification Data Capture Market by Country

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

