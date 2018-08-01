The Museum School Innovates with iFOLIO Digital Portfolio Platform

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology today is expanding and transforming education options with dramatic new opportunities. The Museum School of Avondale Estates, recognized as a leader in innovative education, has implemented the iFOLIO Digital Portfolio Platform for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students to learn and bring their stories to life.

Katherine Kelbaugh, principal of The Museum School of Avondale Estates and 2018 Georgia Charter School Association Leader of the Year is committed to providing students with exceptional learning opportunities and experiences. Principal Kelbaugh elaborates on her reasons for selecting iFOLIO:

"Celebrating and showcasing the whole child is a priority for us and to achieve that, iFOLIO is the perfect solution. iFOLIO is the ideal partner for our K-8 school as we look for meaningful ways to engage our students while preparing them for a successful future. iFOLIO provides value to students as both a learning tool and a presentation tool. iFOLIO templates can be personalized by students for different uses, whether for college and career prep or for projects and sports. Especially important to us is that the iFOLIO Student template is designed to help students understand and target items that college admission offices care about."

Higher education has long encouraged the use of portfolios for assessment and presentation. Students with digital portfolios exhibit a 10 percent improvement in Grade Point Average and 85 percent of student users believe their digital portfolio made them more aware of their growth as learners, according to the International Journal of ePortfolio.

"iFOLIO has an academic presence in high schools, colleges and universities throughout the United States and in 56 countries around the world. We wanted the iFolio solution for our Museum School students to give them an advantage over students in academic settings not similarly equipped," says Bert Thornton, Waffle House Vice Chairman Emeritus, Georgia Tech Foundation Trustee and Board of Advisors, The Museum School of Avondale Estates.

Today schools and educational organizations are tasked with the significant challenge of preparing students for an ever-changing global society. iFOLIO Educator helps K-12 schools and educational organizations differentiate and excel. Powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence framework, iFOLIO Educator is designed to enable seamless student on-boarding, easy personalization of each private portfolio link and target the key criteria that college admissions offices score. Insights and examples built into portfolio modules help students easily build their own stories and bring them to life visually; highlighting a project, making an application stronger and preparing for college and careers.

"iFOLIO provides early exposure to college admission criteria for students; getting them ready for life's next steps, whether that be upper schools, top 100 colleges, community colleges or a career. We have students using iFOLIO to achieve six figure scholarships to universities like Yale and Georgia Tech. Equally amazing are the 3rd grade students who are actually jump-starting a growth mindset in today's competitive world by bringing their talent and projects to life through iFOLIO," says Jean Marie Richardson, iFOLIO Founder and CEO.

iFolio based in Atlanta, GA has a patent pending digital portfolio platform with solutions for Educators, Sports firms, and Enterprises, and thousands of users in 56 countries.