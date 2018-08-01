The "Europe Endodontic Consumables Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Endodontics is a dental specialty that deals with the treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. This is a treatment that very commonly performed by an endodontist. Endodontics is a combination of various procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

The Europe is the most lucrative market for Endodontic consumables. The market growth is primarily attributed by the rising dental tourism in the region, high prevalence of dental disorders, and availability of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Instruments and Endodontic Consumables. Instruments further segmented into Apex Locators, Endodontic Motors, Endodontic Scalers, Machine Assisted Obturation Systems, Handpieces, and Endodontic Lasers. Endodontic Consumables segmented into Access Preparation, Shaping and Cleaning, and Obturation. Access Preparation covers Drills, Burs, and Other Access Preparation Consumables. Shaping and Cleaning covers Files Shapers, Irrigation Solutions Lubricants, and Other Shaping and Cleaning Consumables. Obturation covers Obturation Filling Materials and Other Obturation Consumables. The end user covered are Dental Clinic and Hospital Dental Academic Research Institute.

Based on countries, the Endodontic Consumables market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Endodontic Consumables Market.

