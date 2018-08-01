Shopify's stock price fell hard, very hard, in recent days. It lost 20 percent of its value in 3 trading days. Shopify's stock price peaked at $232 on July 25th, and it closed Tuesday's session at $181. Is this the start of a crash or a buy-the-dip opportunity? Let's review InvestingHaven's Shopify stock forecast for 2018. Shopify's drop is clearly linked to its quarterly earnings call. According to the company's financial results published on Tuesday July 31st it appears that: Revenue: last quarter Shopify's revenue came in at $245M, which compares to the quarter before (Q1) $214M and y-o-y $151M. An amazing ...

