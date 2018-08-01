Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Information disclosed in accordance with DTR 5.6

Total Voting Rights



In conformity with the Transparency Directive the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 1 August 2018 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 8,047,331 Income Shares of £0.25 each. No shares are held in treasury.

The above figure (8,047,331) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

All enquiries:

George Bayer

For Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary