London College of Creative Media to Offer Over £300,000 in Music Scholarships to Students

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LCCM launches competition to offer twenty students a chance to win scholarships at four open days in August

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) is launching a Scholarship Competition as part of a series of special open days this August.

The event will provide prospective music students an opportunity to win one of the 20 scholarships through live auditions. The scholarships, 10 full and 10 partial, will have a collective total value of £300,000 in fees in respect of music degrees at LCCM over the next three years.

The event will run for four days and will combine a traditional open day format with the unique opportunity to enter the competition. This innovative approach will allow prospective students to learn about the courses available, see the facilities at the Music Box campus, meet tutors and participate in classes and workshops whilst having a chance to win a scholarship, all in one day. During these events, LCCM will also be open for visitors interested in general information about studying at the Music Box campus.

LCCM welcomes everyone who wants to build a career in the music industry and become a professional musician, songwriter, form their own band, produce music or write it for film, television and games. The competition will include seven categories of auditions: piano players, bass players, guitarists, drummers, sax/trumpet players, singers, songwriters and solo artists.

The core aim of the event is to find talented musicians, singers, songwriters and solo artists. All winners will also be invited to LCCM gigs and masterclasses throughout the year. In addition, winning solo artists and songwriters will have one of their songs produced by one of the expert producers at LCCM.

Darius Khwaja, Principal of LCCM, said: "We are looking forward to finding the most talented musicians and welcoming them to our college. This is a fantastic opportunity for all prospective students to take part in this great competition, and have a chance to win a scholarship towards their music degree.

"We believe it will be a great experience for all participants and their personal musical development. At LCCM, we will develop your passion for music and help you take your career to the next level."

To enter the Scholarship Competition, musicians must register on the LCCM Scholarship Competition Eventbrite page, where full details are available, and select a date and category in which they are interested. This opportunity is reserved for students new to LCCM only.

For registering for the event, to enter the LCCM Scholarship Competition and for more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lccm-scholarship-competition-tickets-47811900682

For terms and conditions in relation to the LCCM Scholarship Competition, please visit: https://lccm.org.uk/terms-and-conditions/

About London College of Creative Media

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) - formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music - was founded in 2002 as a music college. Its aim was to establish a new approach to teaching music that mixed an art school environment with the best of the music conservatoires and universities.

Since then it has grown into a college for music and other creative subjects in the centre of London. LCCM pioneered an educational model where music students have to master both performance and production - a combination that remains vital for most professionals today. With its degrees developed and delivered by leading industry professionals, the educational philosophy and principles underpinning LCCM have been extended to courses in writing, entrepreneurship and coding. This innovative approach to specialist education prepares students for industry and employment from the moment they start at LCCM.