Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 
01.08.2018 | 12:16
PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 1

Acacia Mining plc

Registration number 7123187

("the Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that its issued share capital comprises 410,085,499 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. The voting rights of all these shares are identical with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in Acacia Mining plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

1 August 2018


