Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018 will be published on 8 August 2018

Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2018 will be published on 8 August 2018

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2018 on 8 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Half-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Press conference

8 August at 12:30 pm Finnish time

GLO Hotel Kluuvi (Video Wall cabinet, 2nd floor), Kluuvikatu 4, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's January-June 2018 key figures. The presentation will be given in Finnish.

Analyst conference call

8 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)

tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9104, +1 646 828 8199, +46 (0)8 5033 6573, +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Confirmation Code: 007504

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

