

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $41.11 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $34.57 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $178.20 million from $166.41 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $41.11 Mln. vs. $34.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $178.20 Mln vs. $166.41 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX