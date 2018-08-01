The "Europe Utility Locator Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Utility Locator Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

New construction projects and upgrade of aging infrastructure drive the market growth in the region. Electromagnetic locators work on the electromagnetic waves in profiling the conductivity or resistivity of the ground and accordingly provide imaging based on the values identified from the profiling. Ground Penetrating Radars are used in locating hollow pipes and non-conductive materials. Radiofrequency is a highly potent pipe cable locator, used in locating conductive materials.

Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Equipment and Services. Based on Technique, the market is segmented into Electromagnetic Field, Ground Penetrating Radar, and Others. Based on Target, the market is segmented into Non-Metallic and Metallic.

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Water Sewage, Electricity, Transportation, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Utility Locator Market.

