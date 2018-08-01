Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 31-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 416.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 421.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 417.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---