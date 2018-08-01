

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $19 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $1042 million, or $4.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $812 million or $3.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $812 Mln. vs. $942 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.78



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.15



