

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced it completed the merger of Strayer Education, Inc. and Capella Education Company (CPLA) to create SEI. SEI will continue to operate both Strayer University and Capella University as independent and separately accredited institutions of higher learning. SEI also announced that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 7, 2018 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018.



For the second quarter, Strayer Education, Inc. reported that its adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 33.8% to $0.87 from $0.65 for the same period in 2017. Revenue increased 1.7% to $114.7 million compared to $112.7 million for the same period in 2017.



For the second quarter, Capella Education Company reported that its adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 22.2% to $1.10 from $0.90 for the same period in 2017. Revenue increased 1.8% to $111.6 million compared to $109.6 million for the same period in 2017, primarily due to higher enrollment.



