

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $34.9 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $3.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.7 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $157.8 million from $139.2 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $47.7 Mln. vs. $32.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $157.8 Mln vs. $139.2 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.17) - (-$0.23) Next quarter revenue guidance: $92.0 - $95.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.92 Full year revenue guidance: $553.5 - $563.0 Mln



