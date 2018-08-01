Geotab's Innovation-backed Growth in the North American Telematics Market Earns It Top Honors from Frost & Sullivan

Geotab's telematics solution offers fleet managers access to consistent data, regardless of the make and models of the vehicles in the fleet

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American commercial fleet telematics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Geotab with the 2018 North American Company of the Year Award. Geotab's strong emphasis on futuristic concepts such as smart city initiatives, environmental stewardship, and stringent data security protocols have kept it ahead of the growth curve. It delivers comprehensive data at affordable price points through its compact and fully open platform and software development kit. The high levels of customization possible with this platform makes it one of the most scalable and expandable solutions and has helped the company expand its vertical and geographical footprint.

"The Geotab online fleet management platform can be extended at any time to ensure added flexibility and integration with third-party providers," said Krishna Chaithanya, industry analyst. "While most competing solutions only send an email or desktop alert in the event of an accident, Geotab's portable GO device automatically uploads forensic data to aid the reconstruction of events, even if it only suspects an accident. The Geotab GO also has the unique ability to detect in-vehicle reverse collisions."

The GO device records vehicle identification numbers (VINs) and odometer readings, offers engine and battery health assessments, and supports communication among fleet operators, drivers, and vehicles on the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. Geotab constantly updates fleet managers on driver patterns and helps them set benchmarks based on historical data from groups of drivers. In addition, it employs differentiated driver coaching solutions with its text-to-speech technology in GOTALK, wherein voice alerts are delivered to drivers when they violate a rule so they can take corrective action.

One of the main reasons for Geotab's year-on-year subscription growth of more than 30% in the last 3 years is its exceptional price and performance value. Its serves end users across the spectrum-from very small operations to Fortune 500 companies-with its highly secure platform. It achieves this by focusing on engineering as well as minimizing solution development costs in order to price its products competitively. Furthermore, Geotab has forged strong networks and links with a variety of partners. It reaches out to more than 22,000 customers through its Authorized Geotab Reseller network of 200-plus trusted partners, including some of the world's largest cellular companies, such as AT&T and T-Mobile.

"Geotab's brand equity is built on thought leadership rather than price or experience, as is the case with its competitors. Its 25 patents and applications are a testament to its technological superiority," noted Krishna Chaithanya. "Overall, Geotab has leveraged its data architecture and technology centricity to grow and, ultimately, position itself as a future-proof company."

