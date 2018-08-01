The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has approved a grant supporting the technical design and project planning work for IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited's (IEDCL) 41 MW hybrid wind, solar and energy storage power plant in Andhra Pradesh.The technical assistance will advance pre-implementation and pre-construction activities for the plant, which is expected to lead to a 1,040 MW installation, according to a statement issued by the USTDA. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on July 30 by Thomas Hardy, USTDA Director, Congressional and Public Affairs, and Keshav Prasad, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...