

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in nearly two years in July, survey data from IHS Marki showed Wednesday.



The headline Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 51.5 in July from 53.3 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Growth rates of both output and new orders weakened in July to near standstills amid reports of an ongoing slowdown in underlying market activity. Despite this, employment growth remained marked in July.



Panelists also revealed that purchasing activity decreased for the first time in nearly two years.



On the price front, input price inflation remained elevated in July, but eased from June. Output prices continued to rise markedly.



