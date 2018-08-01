

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $23.8 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $24.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $392.8 million from $372.0 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $33.2 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $392.8 Mln vs. $372.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.40



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX