The following instruments issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB listed on NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden will be listed as Tracker Certificates as of August 2, 2018. The instruments have incorrectly been listed as Other Certificates. Consequently, the EUSIPA code will change. ISIN Name New EUSIPA New Market Segment New List code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00099934 LONG 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 47 USDSEK H certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00060872 SHRT 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 50 EURSEK H certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE00099934 SHRT 1300 STO Tracker STO Tracker 54 USDSEK H certificates / 212 certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Elias Skog telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB