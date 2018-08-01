NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.
The company's earnings totaled $245 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $410 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $327 million or $1.79 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $327 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.79 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.90
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX