

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $108.71 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $105.62 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $109.96 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $145.17 million from $150.69 million last year.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $109.96 Mln. vs. $112.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $145.17 Mln vs. $150.69 Mln last year.



