

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve policy statement.



No change to the fed funds rate is expected, but the accompanying statement may offer clues about the outlook for interest rates.



The U.S. central bank has penciled in two more rate hikes this year and three in 2019.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,223.63 an ounce after rising slightly the previous day. U.S. gold futures were down about 0.1 percent at $1,223.10 an ounce.



The dollar rose broadly on fears of an imminent escalation in the U.S.-China tariff war following media reports that the Trump administration has plans to propose higher tariffs on Chinese goods.



A strengthening U.S. dollar makes gold a less attractive investment because it pays no interest.



