

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year in July, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.9 in July from 53.4 in June. The score suggested the weakest improvement since August last year.



Although output increased at a slightly faster pace than in June, rates of expansion in new orders, employment and purchasing activity all slowed in July.



Meanwhile, the rate of input cost inflation accelerated again, with higher aluminium prices widely mentioned. This fed through to a further solid increase in output prices.



