

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $108.7 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $265.8 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $406.0 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.32 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $406.0 Mln. vs. $292.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



