

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) announced the company now anticipates 2018 revenue of approximately $3.3 billion (prior outlook, approx. $3.2 billion) driven primarily by higher expectations for fitness and aviation segments partially offset by slightly lower expectations for the marine segment. The company's outlook for the outdoor and auto segments are unchanged. Garmin anticipates full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $3.30 (previous outlook, approx. $3.05).



For the second-quarter, pro forma EPS was $0.99. Total revenue was $894 million, growing 8% over the prior year, with fitness, marine, aviation and outdoor collectively growing 17% over the prior year quarter and contributing 80% of total revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX