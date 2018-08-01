

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Battery maker Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) on Wednesday maintained its full-year 2018 adjusted earnings outlook in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share. The outlook also includes the impact of the company's recently completed acquisition of Nu Finish, which did not significantly impact the outlook.



Net sales for the year are expected to be up low single digits, and organic net sales are expected to be up low single digits.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.34 per share on net sales growth of 2.1 percent to $1.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, net earnings decreased to $23.8 million or $0.39 per share from $24.9 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net earnings were $33.2 million or $0.54 per share, compared to $26.7 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales increased 5.6 percent to $392.8 million from last year. Organic sales growth was 5.3 percent.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share on sales of $389.16 million.



