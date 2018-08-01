

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) said it has acquired Celergo, a provider of global payroll management services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago, Celergo offers multi-country payroll in 150 countries and combines a proprietary cloud-based technology platform with a local provider network to enable timely, accurate and compliant payroll.



ADP noted that the Celergo acquisition will enhance its international payroll offerings with a strong platform and new solutions, including cross-currency and expatriate payment services.



The acquisition will allow ADP to capitalize on growth opportunities as the market continues to shift toward global Human Capital Management solutions.



Beyond the new solutions, Celergo also extends ADP's footprint and brings over 200 multi-national client relationships as well as a team with significant experience in multi-country payroll, a key priority area for ADP.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, ADP expects full-year earnings per share to be up 19 percent to 21 percent, compared to $4.28 pro-forma fiscal 2018 earnings per share, and expects adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 13 percent to 15 percent, compared to $4.53 pro-forma fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share.



ADP anticipates full-year fiscal 2019 revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.1 per share for the year on revenues of $14.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



