

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $190.34 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $176.98 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $188.21 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $894.45 million from $831.49 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $188.21 Mln. vs. $172.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $894.45 Mln vs. $831.49 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3.3 Bln



