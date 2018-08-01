

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $424.1 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $329.9 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $406.1 million or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $3.08 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $406.1 Mln. vs. $367.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.88 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q2): $3.08 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



