

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $97.6 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $87.7 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $5.39 billion from $5.28 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



