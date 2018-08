WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) announced, for 2018, the company now expects revenue of approximately $4.5 billion (previous guidance, $4.5 - $4.7 billion), and adjusted EBITDA of $280 million - $320 million (prior guidance, $380 million - $410 million).



For the second-quarter, on a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a loss per share of $0.21. Revenue was $1.1 billion, down 2.5% on an as-reported basis.



