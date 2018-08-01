

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - Sprint Corporation (S) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $176 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $8.13 billion from $8.16 billion last year.



Sprint Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $176 Mln. vs. $206 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $8.13 Bln vs. $8.16 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX