

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $449 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $3.09 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $560 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $3.09 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX