

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.75 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $25.88 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.79 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $849.14 million from $752.79 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $30.79 Mln. vs. $13.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.54 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $849.14 Mln vs. $752.79 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX