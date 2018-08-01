

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech manufacturing growth moderated more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in almost a year, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, edged down to 55.4 in July from 56.8 in June. The index was expected to fall to 56.4.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output and new orders rose at the weakest pace for eleven months. Consequently, growth of employment and purchasing activity eased in July.



On the price front, further pressure on supply chains led to the fastest rise in input prices since November 2017.



