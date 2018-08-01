

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) Wednesday reported a profit for the second-quarter of 2018 that declined 70.3 percent from the prior year, after the company recognized a pre-tax loss of $790 million in the latest-quarter on the sale of its KMG America Corp subsidiary. But, quarterly total revenues increased 5.4 percent. Both adjusted earnings per share and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The company raised its fiscal year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance.



The company raised its fiscal year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance to about $14.15 from its previous range of $13.70 to $14.10. Analysts expect annual earnings of $13.96 per share.



For 2018, the company now expects GAAP earnings per share of about $11.52 compared to the previous range of $13.54 to $13.94 per share.



'We are very pleased with the continued strong operational execution of our strategy which positions the company well for the back half of the year. This execution, coupled with the strategic moves we have made, will sustain this performance for 2019 and beyond,' said Brian A. Kane, Chief Financial Officer.



Humana's net income for the second-quarter of 2018 dropped 70.3 percent to $193 million from the prior year's $650 million, with earnings per share declining to $1.39 from $4.46 last year.



The company said, 'during 2Q18, the company recognized a pretax loss on the expected sale of $790 million, including transaction costs, and recorded an associated deferred tax benefit of $430 million for a net EPS impact of $2.59 per diluted common share. The company also classified KMG as held-for-sale and aggregated its assets and liabilities separately on the balance sheet at June 30, 2018.'



Adjusted earnings per share were $3.96 compared to $3.49 in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated revenues for the second-quarter were $14.26 billion, an increase of $725 million, or 5.4 percent, from $13.53 billion last year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion for the quarter.



Total premiums and services revenues were $14.10 billion, an increase of 5 percent from $13.43 billion last year. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher revenues in the Retail segment, mainly resulting from the company's Medicare Advantage business, and the Group and Specialty segment. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues resulting from the exit of the individual commercial business.



Adjusted consolidated revenues were $14.25 billion, an increase of $963 million, or 7 percent from $13.29 billion last year.



HUM closed Tuesday's regular trading at $314.18, up $1.18 or 0.38 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX