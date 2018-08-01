Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Western Europe Digital Quality Assurance Services 2018 Vendor Assessment1. Of the 10 vendors analyzed, Accenture was named a leader across capabilities and strategies for its extensive digital quality assurance (QA) services it delivers to many enterprises across the region.

The IDC MarketScape report states that "Accenture is developing a comprehensive digital assurance services portfolio" and "is harnessing and integrating artificial intelligence, analytics, IoT, performance engineering, and application security into the delivery of its digital testing services." The report elaborates on how "AI is becoming an integral part of Accenture's testing capabilities, and investment on AI has shifted gears with focus on helping companies to 'Teach and Test' their artificial intelligence systems".

"We are pleased to have been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Western Europe Digital Quality Assurance Services 2018 Vendor Assessment," said Kishore Durg, senior managing director, Growth and Strategy and Global Testing Services Lead for Accenture. "Leveraging our Quality Engineering in the New vision augmented by innovations such as the Omni-Channel Testing Platform and Teach and Test methodology we are helping clients be future ready in an increasingly complex technological environment. Further investments in areas such as security, Industry X.0 and crowdtesting will help continue our journey in delivering innovation-lead and insight-driven digital testing services to our clients."

"Accenture is successful in providing clients with digital quality assurance solutions that blend its industry expertise, AI capabilities and the power of its partner ecosystem. Its strong focus on reinventing itself to combine design, consulting, and technology to create holistic solutions is certainly paying off. Accenture is developing a comprehensive digital assurance services portfolio including the assurance of third party platform technologies and an expanding focus on omni-channel, customer experience, and AI assurance services. Accenture's Omni-Channel Testing Platform, its application and innovation in AI through its Teach and Test methodology, and investments in IoT testing are considered core strengths," said Jennifer Thomson, Research Director for European Application Development and Deployment at IDC.

An excerpt of the report can be found here.

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

1 IDC MarketScape: Western Europe Digital Quality Assurance Services 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc EMEA42037217).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005022/en/

Contacts:

Accenture

Julie Bennink, +1-312-693-7301

julie.l.bennink@accenture.com