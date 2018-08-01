Croda International Plc ('Croda') and SiSaf Ltd ('SiSaf') have today announced an exciting new strategic partnership. Croda, the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere, has agreed a commercial arrangement with SiSaf, a pioneering UK based bio-pharmaceutical company. The arrangement involves the use and development of SiSaf's patented bio-courier, ProSilic, a novel drug delivery technology. Croda has also acquired a minority shareholding in SiSaf.

ProSilic will give Croda's customers access to the next generation of targeted and controlled drug delivery, which can be tailored to meet their specific needs, whilst offering exceptional safety and versatility. This sustainable technology uses biodegradable silicon particles to improve stability, solubility and ultimately the performance of a wide range of active ingredients across many delivery systems.

Croda's investment is a major contributor to SiSaf's latest round of capital funding that will enable them to accelerate a commercial route to market for this unique technology. SiSaf will also benefit from Croda's very successful global trading model, further supported by its leading R&D and regulatory expertise. While the partnership will primarily focus on Croda's Health Care market, the diversity of ProSilic technology will see research projects take place in much wider applications.

Dr Nick Challoner, President Life Sciences, Croda, said; "The cultural fit between Croda and SiSaf, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, means that this strategic partnership will bring great benefits to our customers and their formulations. We are hugely excited that through this investment we will be able to exclusively bring this novel, patented technology to our Health Care customers worldwide, enabling them to enhance the performance of their products."

Dr Suzanne Saffie-Siebert, Founder and CEO of SiSaf, said; "This is more than an investment of capital. It is an investment in our belief that good science equals good business. Our strategic partnership with Croda will turn potential into reality much faster than SiSaf could have achieved alone. We are extremely proud to be working with such an impressive organisation to boost the development of ProSilic technology and together I am sure we will exceed the expectations of Croda's customers worldwide."

About Croda:

Established in 1925, Croda is the name behind high performance ingredients and technologies in some of the world's biggest and most successful brands: creating, making and selling speciality chemicals that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere.

They have a network of over 4,300 passionate and committed employees, working together as one global team across manufacturing sites and offices in 37 countries. Within the Health Care market, Croda offers high purity pharmaceutical excipients and in-house formulation expertise, making them the ideal solutions provider with whom to navigate drug formulation challenges. Their product portfolio is proven to solubilise, stabilise and deliver the most challenging of active pharmaceutical ingredients, while high investment in GMP and multi-site EXCiPACT accreditation demonstrates confidence in both excipient quality and supply chain security.

www.croda.com

About SiSaf:

SiSaf is a UK Headquartered commercial stage bio-pharmaceutical company pioneering bio-courier technology, a novel method of drug delivery offering exceptional safety and versatility.

www.sisaf.com

