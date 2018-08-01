Introducing VACAYA - A Bold New Player In LGBT Travel

BROOKLYN, New York, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by award-winning tourism and travel executives with nearly 100 years of combined experience in entertainment, hospitality, and travel, VACAYA offers LGBT+ travelers a new choice - one with an unprecedented and maniacal guest focus, perfectly tailored to the needs and desires of the LGBT+ community.
"We're rewriting the playbook," proclaims VACAYA CEO Randle Roper. "With only a few notable exceptions, options for our community have been severely limited. Now, LGBT+ travelers have a rock solid new choice. They've waited a long time for a guest-focused company like VACAYA to come along, and we can't wait to share all we have in store!"
VACAYA will be the first large-scale full-ship/full-resort LGBT+ vacation company to:
- Offer a full-resort takeover from TheLeading Hotels of the World's UNICO Riviera Maya.
- Offer included perks like spa treatments, excursions, and more at UNICO.
- Sail the largest ship in history into Provincetown Carnival.
- Sail on Celebrity Summit following her multi-million-dollar refresh.
- Offer guests opportunities to give back to the communities they visit.
- Offer online booking 24/7/365.
VACAYA CMO Patrick Gunn adds, "VACAYA is about exploring new destinations, building lifelong memories, and giving back to the communities we visit. This spirit is captured perfectly in our tagline: open sea. open mind."
VACAYA's inaugural season offers a distinguished variety of vacation options, made possible by a legacy of experience and unrivaled relationships VACAYA's founders have built through the years:
- VACAYA PTOWN CRUISE ON CELEBRITY SUMMIT: Sailing August 11-18, 2019 from New York (Port Liberty) on Celebrity Summit, this 7-night cruise will not only make history by being the largest all-gay cruise to ever sail to Ptown Carnival, but it's also the largest ship - gay or straight - to ever overnight in Provincetown!
- VACAYAMEXICO RESORT: VACAYA reinvents the all-inclusive resort experience with the 5-star UNICO Riviera Maya, offering a level of luxury and inclusions unmatched by other options available to travelers. The entire resort belongs to VACAYA over Halloween and Day of the Dead, October 27 - November 2, 2019.
- VACAYA EUROPEAN RIVER CRUISES: Celebrate the holidays as VACAYA explores the Christmas Markets of Europe from Amsterdam to Budapest aboard the luxurious Emerald Star-Ship. 7- and 14-night options begin December 5, 2019.
To celebrate its debut, VACAYA is offering Early Booking and Student Pricing, and a Best Rate Guarantee at https://www.myVACAYA.com/offers/. For more information, visit https://www.myVACAYA.com.
Contact:
Patrick Gunn
patrick@myvacaya.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723077/VACAYA.jpg