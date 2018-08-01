Introducing VACAYA - A Bold New Player In LGBT Travel

BROOKLYN, New York, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by award-winning tourism and travel executives with nearly 100 years of combined experience in entertainment, hospitality, and travel, VACAYA offers LGBT+ travelers a new choice - one with an unprecedented and maniacal guest focus, perfectly tailored to the needs and desires of the LGBT+ community.

"We're rewriting the playbook," proclaims VACAYA CEO Randle Roper. "With only a few notable exceptions, options for our community have been severely limited. Now, LGBT+ travelers have a rock solid new choice. They've waited a long time for a guest-focused company like VACAYA to come along, and we can't wait to share all we have in store!"

VACAYA will be the first large-scale full-ship/full-resort LGBT+ vacation company to:

Offer a full-resort takeover from The Leading Hotels of the World 's UNICO Riviera Maya.

's UNICO Riviera Maya. Offer included perks like spa treatments, excursions, and more at UNICO.

Sail the largest ship in history into Provincetown Carnival .

. Sail on Celebrity Summit following her multi-million-dollar refresh.

Offer guests opportunities to give back to the communities they visit.

Offer online booking 24/7/365.

VACAYA CMO Patrick Gunn adds, "VACAYA is about exploring new destinations, building lifelong memories, and giving back to the communities we visit. This spirit is captured perfectly in our tagline: open sea. open mind."

VACAYA's inaugural season offers a distinguished variety of vacation options, made possible by a legacy of experience and unrivaled relationships VACAYA's founders have built through the years:

VACAYA PTOWN CRUISE ON CELEBRITY SUMMIT : Sailing August 11-18, 2019 from New York (Port Liberty) on Celebrity Summit, this 7-night cruise will not only make history by being the largest all-gay cruise to ever sail to Ptown Carnival, but it's also the largest ship - gay or straight - to ever overnight in Provincetown!

: Sailing from (Port Liberty) on Celebrity Summit, this 7-night cruise will not only make history by being the largest all-gay cruise to ever sail to Ptown Carnival, but it's also the largest ship - gay or straight - to ever overnight in Provincetown! VACAYA MEXICO RESORT : VACAYA reinvents the all-inclusive resort experience with the 5-star UNICO Riviera Maya, offering a level of luxury and inclusions unmatched by other options available to travelers. The entire resort belongs to VACAYA over Halloween and Day of the Dead, October 27 - November 2, 2019 .

: VACAYA reinvents the all-inclusive resort experience with the 5-star UNICO Riviera Maya, offering a level of luxury and inclusions unmatched by other options available to travelers. The entire resort belongs to VACAYA over Halloween and Day of the Dead, . VACAYA EUROPEAN RIVER CRUISES: Celebrate the holidays as VACAYA explores the Christmas Markets of Europe from Amsterdam to Budapest aboard the luxurious Emerald Star-Ship . 7- and 14-night options begin December 5, 2019 .

To celebrate its debut, VACAYA is offering Early Booking and Student Pricing, and a Best Rate Guarantee at https://www.myVACAYA.com/offers/. For more information, visit https://www.myVACAYA.com.

