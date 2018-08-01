Groundbreaking Update of the 3D Application Delivers Advanced Features and Streamlined Workflows to Creative Professionals

MAXONtoday unveiled Cinema 4D Release 20 (R20), a break-through version of its iconic 3D design and animation software. Release 20 introduces high-end features for VFX and motion graphics artists including node-based materials, volume modeling, robust CAD import and a dramatic evolution of the MoGraph toolset. MAXON will debut Cinema 4D R20 live and online (C4DLive.com) at the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2018 convention August 14-16, in Vancouver, BC.

"We are excited to be delivering high-end tools and features that will streamline workflow and push the industry in new and exciting directions," said David McGavran, CEO at MAXON Computer GmbH. "Over the last decade, our MoGraph toolset has revolutionized the broadcast graphics industry. The new Fields system in R20 offers the next evolution in Cinema 4D's signature workflow."

Key highlights in Release 20 include:

Node-Based Materials Provide new possibilities for creating materials from simple references to complex shaders in a node-based editor. With more than 150 nodes to choose from that perform different functions, artists can combine nodes to easily build complex shading effects for greater creative flexibility. For an easy start, users new to a node-based material workflow still can rely on the user interface of Cinema 4D's standard Material Editor, creating the corresponding node material in the background automatically. Node-based materials can be packaged into assets with user-defined parameters exposed in a similar interface to Cinema 4D's classic Material Editor.

MoGraph Fields New capabilities in this industry-leading procedural animation toolset offer an entirely new way to define the strength of effects by combining falloffs -- from simple shapes to shaders or sounds and objects and formulas. Artists can layer Fields with standard mixing modes and remap their effects. Group multiple Fields and use them to control effectors, deformers, weights, and more.

CAD Data Import Popular CAD formats can be directly and seamlessly imported into Cinema 4D R20 with a simple drag and drop. A unique scale-based tessellation interface allows for adjustment of detail to build amazing visualizations. STEP, Solidworks, JT, Catia V5 and IGES formats are supported.

Volume Modeling Create complex models by adding or subtracting basic shapes in Boolean-type operations using Cinema 4D R20's OpenVDB-based Volume Builder and Mesher. Procedurally build organic or hard-surface volumes using any Cinema 4D object including new Field objects. Volumes can be exported in sequenced .vdb format for use in any application or render engine that supports OpenVDB.

ProRender Enhancements ProRender in Cinema 4D R20 extends the GPU-rendering toolset with key features including sub-surface scattering, motion blur and multi-passes. Also included are an updated ProRender core, support for Apple's Metal 2 technology, out-of-core textures and other enhancements.

Core Technology Modernization As part of the transition to a more modern core in Cinema 4D, R20 comes with substantial API enhancements, the new node framework, further development on the new modeling framework, and a new UI framework.

Pricing, Availability Upgrade Path

Cinema 4D Release 20 is scheduled for availability in September 2018. Available for both macOS and Windows.

Pricing and Distribution Information

Recommended System Requirements

Cinema 4D Release 20 Info

What's New in Cinema 4D Release 20

Cineversity - New in Cinema 4D R20 Videos

Cinema 4D Release 20 Press Material

About MAXON

Headquartered in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, MAXON Computer is a developer of professional 3D modeling, painting, animation and rendering solutions. Its award-winning Cinema 4D and BodyPaint 3D software products have been used extensively to help create everything from stunning visual effects in top feature films, TV shows and commercials, cutting-edge game cinematics for AAA games, as well as for medical illustration, architectural and industrial design applications. MAXON has offices in Germany, USA, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan and Singapore. MAXON products are available directly from their Website and its worldwide distribution network. MAXON is part of the Nemetschek Group.

MAXON Web Resources

Additional information on MAXON can be obtained as follows:

Website

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Cineversity

LinkedIn

Google+

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005137/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Vicky Gray-Clark

Ambient PR

408-318-1980 vicky@ambientpr.com