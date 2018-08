It has been decided to delist the following bond for trading with last day of trading on 24 August 2018. ISIN Name DK0030404611 SPEARHAVOC Spearhavoc Finans A/S has asked for the bond to be delisted due to a disappointing demand. More information can be found in the published company announcement dated 20 June 2018. __________________________________________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel: 33 93 33 66