BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 1

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc ("the Company")
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 July 2018 its issued share capital consisted of 35,916,028 Ordinary Shares of 10 cents each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 July 2018, the Company held 5,000,000 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 35,916,028 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 1 August 2018


