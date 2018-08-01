GUARDiON Health Sciences, Inc.: Guardion Health Sciences Receives Methods Patents to Standardize Vision Testing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / On July 10th and 17th, 2018, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ("Guardion" or the "Company") was issued two patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, both entitled Method and Apparatus for Visual Acuity Testing. The first patent targeted automatic light calibration of the display screens used for vision testing and the second added proprietary protection for methodology to continuously monitor and adjust the screen lighting. The second patent also added methodology to compensate for other testing factors, such as room illumination and when patients view the vision test through a mirror (which is a common practice in eye doctors' offices worldwide).

This proprietary technology provides an easy way to automatically standardize vision test lighting to a level recommended by the United States National Academy of Sciences and the United States Food and Drug Administration. A lack of standards causes significant variability in vision testing outcomes and represents a significant deficiency in vision testing standards. The extreme level of variability in everyday vision testing environments was reported in May of this year by Guardion scientists at the premier international vision research meeting, Association for Research In Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO).

New technologies for treating ocular disease are progressing rapidly, in many cases creating significant improvements in patients' everyday visual capability. To ensure that new patient treatments are effectively monitored and evaluated by eye doctors, proper standardization of vision testing is required. Heightened accuracy of the testing results will lead to more efficient health care delivery and is expected to significantly reduce health care costs, as treatments are streamlined to focus on those that specifically benefit visual outcomes.

The standardization technology will also help to spur the rapid adoption into everyday care of new vision testing technologies, such as contrast sensitivity, which will provide an even more accurate measure of treatment outcome, thus lowering costs.

"The data concerning lack of vision testing standardization is eye-opening," commented Dr. David Evans. "Our studies show that vision testing results vary dramatically from examination room to examination room and from doctor to doctor. We have developed a standardization technology that allows all clinicians to easily standardize examination rooms, thus allowing more direct and accurate evaluation of treatment outcomes."

Dr. David Evans, inventor of this unique new methodology, is the founder of VectorVision, Inc., the world-wide leader in standardized vision testing, which Guardion acquired in 2017 and it is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Dr. Evans is now a Director and the Chief Science Officer of Guardion. Dr. Evans is regarded as the Global Authority on standardized visual acuity and contrast sensitivity testing.

Michael Favish, Guardion's founder and CEO, added, "We believe that the inclusion of this new technology into the next version of Guardion's proprietary CSV-1000 contrast sensitivity device will result in a market-leading state-of-the-art device for use by all eye care providers worldwide, and will provide a significant addition to our technical and product portfolio. We applaud Dr. Evans for his leadership in this area and his insight into standardizing vision test lighting."

Study Results Reported at ARVO

The Guardion studies, conducted in conjunction with Western University School of Health Sciences, captured measurements of vision test lighting and visual acuity scores in examination lanes in a university-based eye care clinic and four private practices. The data showed that testing lighting varied by as much as 10 times across these examination rooms and this variation led to significant differences in the measured visual acuity scores of normal patients. This data validates the need for methodologies to easily standardize vision test lighting.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. is a specialty health sciences company that develops, formulates and distributes condition-specific medical foods. Guardion's initial medical food product addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known bio-marker for retinal diseases and, more specifically, a key risk factor for age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"). The macular protective pigment is a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only reliable two-pronged evidence-based protocol.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan and its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 27, 2017, as well as the financial statements included therein. The Registration Statement on Form S-1 is available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

