

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) raised its full-year 2018 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $460 million to $490 million, compared with its prior range of $440 million to $480 million. On a GAAP basis, the Company's revised guidance is based on projected 2018 net income in the range of $30 million to $59 million.



Clean Harbors also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance. The Company currently expects to generate adjusted free cash flow for 2018 in the range of $135 million to $165 million, compared with its previous range of $125 million to $155 million, which is based on projected 2018 net cash from operating activities in the range of $305 million to $355 million.



'As a result of our year-to-date performance and favorable trends in our key markets, we are increasing both our Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow guidance for 2018. We anticipate a strong second half of the year with consistent profitable growth,' said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX