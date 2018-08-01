WRIT Media Group, Inc. Announces Initiative to Increase Shareholder Communication

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is pleased to provide you with this corporate update to inform you of the commencement of our initiative to increase shareholder communication. Over the coming months, we plan to explore an array of communications tools; including social media, to further our means of interaction with our shareholders, supporters and our strategic partners. As part of this initiative, we ask you to please visit www.writmediagroup.com/newsletter-signup and sign up to receive future corporate updates and other pertinent corporate materials. We believe that this effort will better educate the market on the work we are doing to add value to the Company.

From our acquisition of Bison Oil & Gas, which includes approximately $80 million in oil and gas assets, to other new projects we are developing, Writ Media Group has lots of exciting news, making it important for us to establish efficient channels of communication with its shareholders and supporters. We intend to achieve this designated objective through two primary means: (1) organic development of our Pelecoin World mobile application; and (2) strategic alliances through carefully managed partnerships with well positioned public companies. As part of this strategy, we plan on rounding out our management team and developing an advisory board with strategic key opinion leaders in the fields of digital currency and liquid asset management.

WRIT Media Group looks forward to keeping you updated on our developments as we move forward

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCQB: WRIT) is a diversified company whose operations include digital currency software development, including trading platforms, and Blockchain solutions, hosting solutions for crypto mining, oil and gas reserves, content production and distribution; and video game distribution via mobile platforms.

