sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 590 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,85 Euro		-2,55
-27,13 %
WKN: 856244 ISIN: US2536511031 Ticker-Symbol: DBD 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,367
6,436
15:55
6,34
6,47
15:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG
DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG55,70-4,13 %
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC6,85-27,13 %